KENNEDY, Doug Doug Kennedy -- beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend -- peacefully passed away on October 3, 2020. Doug was born in Odessa, Washington 66 years ago to Douglas (Keith) and Irene Kennedy. He attended school in Wilbur, Washington, where he excelled in football, baseball, and weightlifting. A love of sports continued throughout his lifetime. Doug was an avid Chicago Bears fan and a WSU Cougars Season Ticket holder. After graduating from high school, Doug attended college, then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. When he returned to Wilbur he met the love of his life, a young teacher who became his running partner. Doug and Dianne married and ran through life together for 38 years. After his marriage to Dianne, Doug continued college and earned degrees in Law Enforcement and Corrections. He worked for the Washington State Department of Corrections, and retired as a sergeant after 30 years. Doug thoroughly enjoyed the friendships he acquired during his career, and he earned many awards, which included the Washington State Corrections Officer of the Year, presented by the State Governor in Olympia. Doug's zest for life, along with his infectious smile and personality, captivated everyone who knew him. His vibrant yet calming personality had a positive impact on all those around him. One of his favorite activities was volunteering in his wife Dianne's classroom at Gess Elementary in Chewelah, Washington, where he was famous for helping prepare the annual holiday German Breakfast. He spread a ray of sunshine so bright that students would light up the minute he walked through the door. Doug loved all outdoor activities, especially hunting, fishing, and boating. His family cherishes the many warm memories made relaxing together at the family's lake cabin. Doug was preceded in death by his father Keith; brother Randy; father-in-law Walt; and grandparents. He is survived by his devoted wife Dianne; mother Irene; sister Jan (Scott); sister-in-law Annette (Mike); mother-in-law Lorraine; much loved nieces Angela, Megan, Danielle, and Kenzie; as well as many loving relatives and friends. Doug was a man of strong faith and will be forever loved and forever missed. Due to COVID, there will be a private family graveside service, with a celebration of Doug's life planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Doug to one of the following: The Scott/Kennedy fund at the Wilbur Community Church, Box 253, Wilbur, WA 99185; or The Toys for Tots Foundation, 5101 N. Assembly St., Spokane, WA 99205 (Please make checks payable to Toys for Tots and reference "Spokane" in the memo line.) RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, Spokane, WA



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store