REHDER, Doug (Age 67) On November 11, 2020 we lost a remarkable and beloved soul with the death of Doug Rehder at the age of 67. Doug loved every type of motor, including tractors, muscle cars, gears, mechanical locks, and anything with buttons to push. Everything ran better when he was around and he could fix anything. He was a recently retired HVAC technician with Siemens and was well respected in his field for his ability to troubleshoot mechanical problems. Doug and Twylla would have celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on November 1st, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Jeanne and Harry Rehder. He is survived by his wife Twylla, daughter Autumn and husband Paul, sister Gail and husband Jon, mother-in-law Jan Gleason, well-loved nieces and nephews and beloved dog Mocha. Memorial services are being planned for a future time. Doug would have appreciated donations in his name to local human societies or animal rescue organizations.



