Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas A. JASMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JASMER, Douglas A. (Age 72) Passed away September 22, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Doug was born October 14, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Joseph and Ruth (Stevens) Jasmer. After High school, he enlisted in the Air Force where he played the French Horn in the Air Force Band for 10 years and worked as a dental clinic manager for another 12 years. He retired from the Air Force after 22 years at the rank of Master Sergeant. He worked as a Civil Servant at Fairchild Air Force Base for another 20 years, retiring again in 2009. Doug was an avid Chiefs Hockey fan, a volunteer with meals on wheels and continued to give French Horn lessons. He is survived by his children, John Jasmer of Spokane, WA., Joanna Lambert of Cheney, WA., and Joseph Jasmer of Medical Lake, WA; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan in 2009. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:15 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. Online guestbook at

JASMER, Douglas A. (Age 72) Passed away September 22, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Doug was born October 14, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Joseph and Ruth (Stevens) Jasmer. After High school, he enlisted in the Air Force where he played the French Horn in the Air Force Band for 10 years and worked as a dental clinic manager for another 12 years. He retired from the Air Force after 22 years at the rank of Master Sergeant. He worked as a Civil Servant at Fairchild Air Force Base for another 20 years, retiring again in 2009. Doug was an avid Chiefs Hockey fan, a volunteer with meals on wheels and continued to give French Horn lessons. He is survived by his children, John Jasmer of Spokane, WA., Joanna Lambert of Cheney, WA., and Joseph Jasmer of Medical Lake, WA; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan in 2009. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at 2:15 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close