Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas C. PROSSER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PROSSER, Douglas C. Douglas C. Prosser, 67 of Deer Park, WA passed away peacefully July 23rd, 2019. He was born the 3rd of January, 1952 in Seattle and was raised in Bellevue. Doug thoroughly enjoyed fast cars, motorcycles, fish- ing, traveling, the outdoors and telling great stories. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and was thankful for the life he had made in Deer Park. He was extremely mechanically inclined and a mathematical marvel. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents William and Mildred Prosser and survived by his beloved wife Edna, his four children, Sadie, Camala, Karma, Isaiah (wife Danielle), grand- children, Kylie, Keylee, Nasaiah, Meadow, Hailey, Hadley, Nicholas and Zoey, his sister Sue Dieckerhoff, brother Dan Prosser, uncle Neil Dunagan, several cousins and nephews. A memorial will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 in Mix Park (Northwest Ave, Deer Park, WA 99006) at 12-3pm.

PROSSER, Douglas C. Douglas C. Prosser, 67 of Deer Park, WA passed away peacefully July 23rd, 2019. He was born the 3rd of January, 1952 in Seattle and was raised in Bellevue. Doug thoroughly enjoyed fast cars, motorcycles, fish- ing, traveling, the outdoors and telling great stories. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and was thankful for the life he had made in Deer Park. He was extremely mechanically inclined and a mathematical marvel. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents William and Mildred Prosser and survived by his beloved wife Edna, his four children, Sadie, Camala, Karma, Isaiah (wife Danielle), grand- children, Kylie, Keylee, Nasaiah, Meadow, Hailey, Hadley, Nicholas and Zoey, his sister Sue Dieckerhoff, brother Dan Prosser, uncle Neil Dunagan, several cousins and nephews. A memorial will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 in Mix Park (Northwest Ave, Deer Park, WA 99006) at 12-3pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close