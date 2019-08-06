PROSSER, Douglas C. Douglas C. Prosser, 67 of Deer Park, WA passed away peacefully July 23rd, 2019. He was born the 3rd of January, 1952 in Seattle and was raised in Bellevue. Doug thoroughly enjoyed fast cars, motorcycles, fish- ing, traveling, the outdoors and telling great stories. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and was thankful for the life he had made in Deer Park. He was extremely mechanically inclined and a mathematical marvel. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents William and Mildred Prosser and survived by his beloved wife Edna, his four children, Sadie, Camala, Karma, Isaiah (wife Danielle), grand- children, Kylie, Keylee, Nasaiah, Meadow, Hailey, Hadley, Nicholas and Zoey, his sister Sue Dieckerhoff, brother Dan Prosser, uncle Neil Dunagan, several cousins and nephews. A memorial will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 in Mix Park (Northwest Ave, Deer Park, WA 99006) at 12-3pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 6, 2019