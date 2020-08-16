STAVENJORD, Douglas Dee (Age 38) Douglas Dee Stavenjord, age 38, of Spokane Valley, Washington went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after a tragic accident. Doug was born on June 23, 1982 in Spokane, WA to Gordon and Janet (Fitzhugh) Stavenjord. He graduated from Valley Christian School in 2001 and attended SCC and Eastern. While attending Valley Christian School Doug met the love of his life, Crystal Wisenor, and they were married in 2003. They started their family in 2005, and went on to have four wonderful boys. Doug worked at World Wide Group, LLC for 20 years. Doug was a born again Christian and loved the Lord. He and his family attended Spokane Baptist Church. Doug enjoyed life, but he enjoyed it most when he was with his family. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Disneyland (he was just a big kid at heart). Playing and watching sports with his boys, reading, woodworking, and reciting every line from his favorite movies were among his hobbies. Doug is survived by his wife, Crystal (Wisenor) Stavenjord; their four sons, Tyler, Dylan, Devin, and Logan (ages 14, 11, 11, and 8); his parents, Gordon and Janet Stavenjord; two sisters, Jodi Fraser and Kari (Nate) Wendlandt; four nephews and one niece. Doug also leaves behind his beloved in-laws, Ken and Tina Wisenor, Nick (Beth) Wisenor and their five children; grandmothers, Ava Campbell, Kathy Camyn, and Coleen Wisenor. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Doyce and Lula Bell Fitzhugh, Ralph and Gloria Dobson, and one uncle. Through our Faith and Hope in Jesus Christ we know that we will be reunited with Doug again one day, but until that time, we will be missing him greatly and loving him every day. The family held a private graveside service for Doug's burial. A Celebration of Life service will be held on September 19th at 1:00pm at Mission Church (formerly Mirabeau Chapel) on Pines Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Go Fund Me account that has been set up for his four sons' future and education.



