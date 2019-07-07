Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Eric McGOWAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McGOWAN, Douglas Eric Douglas Eric McGowan, a life long resident of Spokane, WA passed unex-pectedly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 49. Doug was born in Spokane on November 22, 1969 to Toni and Mark McGowan. He attended Ferris High School. After High School Doug went on to become a proud member of the Iron Workers Local 14. Later, he went to work for GW, Inc. Doug was a devoted son, brother, boyfriend and friend. He cherished his family and friends. He was loving, caring, thoughtful, joyful, compassionate and humble. He was always there when you needed him no matter where or when that might be. He was the glue that could hold you together in the worst of times. Even though Doug would seem to be quiet most of the time he had a wonderful sense of humor that when it came out would put a smile on all our faces. He was also a prankster. Because of this playful side of him the adults as well as the kids loved him. One of his best features was his smile. It could melt your heart. He had a positive influence on all who met him. Doug was an avid skier, backyard volleyball player and soccer player. But his real passion was his Harley. He thoroughly enjoyed cruising down the open road with his friends. He had a great sense of adventure and lived it to the fullest. Doug is survived by his mother Toni McGowan, brother Mike McGowan, grandfather Bob McGowan, his girlfriend Angie Silva, his nephew Devin McGowan and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Doug leaves behind so many who grieve his loss yet at the same time celebrate his journey. He was a true and devoted believer who lived his Christian faith in his everyday life. He will always be in our hearts, celebrated, remembered and truly treasured. A new star has been added to the heavens. A celebration of Life will be held on July 13th 2019 from 1-3 PM at W. 3231 Boone Ave., Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Doug's name to the .

