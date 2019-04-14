CARRUTHERS, Douglas Eugene "Doug" (1957 - 2019) Beloved husband, father, grandfather (Tatay) and brother, Doug was born April 21, 1957 in Kalispell, MT to Arnold (Arnie) and Bonnie Carruthers. The family moved to the Spokane Valley in the latter part of 1957. Doug graduated from University High School in 1975 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976. His 20-year Naval career included postings in Whidbey Island, the Philippines, Hawaii, and Guam. While stationed in the Philippines, Doug met and married the love of his life Nancy Batis. When Doug retired from the Navy in 1996, he and Nancy moved their family back to the Spokane Valley. Doug returned to civilian life and began a second career working at Itronics (General Dynamics) and most recently at Keytronics. Doug is survived by his wife, Nancy and his daughters Norelyn Phillips, Norma Leach (David), Natalie Craig (Kris), Natasha Carruthers and nine grandchildren: Ayana, Kobe, Alexa, Dylan, Corbin, Rowan, David, Nancy, and Bonnie (with one more on the way, Franklin). He is also survived by siblings Charlotte Carruthers, Denise Red, Lori Klassen and Don Carruthers. He was preceded in death by both parents and brother Bill Carruthers. We will all miss his steadfast love, his terrific smile and wicked sense of humor. Funeral services for Doug will be held at Thornhill Valley Funeral Chapel on April 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary