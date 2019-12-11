Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas F. JONES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Douglas F. (Age 87) Douglas was born in Phenix City, AL on April 27, 1932. He attended Mother Mary Mission High School and joined the Air Force in 1951. He worked in Aircraft Electronic Maintenance and retired in 1971. Doug was a long time member of Veterans of Foreign Wars post 51, serving four times as post commander and, at one time or another, holding every other office in the post and in District 9 of the state organization. He was most recently a member of post 3386. Doug is survived by his three daughters, Crystal Jones-Musel (Tim), Kimberly Jones and Katina Jones. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Nicole Musel-Spellecy (Owen), and grandson, Brandon Jones as well as great-grandchildren, Orion, Nichelle, and Nalani Spellecy. He was preceded in death by his parents John Jones and Katena Ivey Jones, and his grandson Jason Eric Musel.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.