NAUGLER, Douglas Fraser (Age 75) Douglas Fraser Naugler, 75, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning of January 6, 2020. He was born in Wayne, Pennsylvannia on February 14, 1944 to W.E. and Gertrude Naugler, third of four siblings. Doug lived his first years in luxury at the Pennsylvania ancestral home, Barbary Hedge, but eventually his family moved to San Francisco, where he attended school until going to college at the U. of Arizona in Tucson for a degree in chemistry. There he met his first wife, Roberta Wolf, and moved to Seattle where he obtained a Master's degree in chemistry. After having two children, Doug and his wife found their way back to Tucson where they lived in several of the hippie communes and ultimately went their separate ways. As part of the great social experiment, Doug acquired a love for the Moody Blues as well a new nickname, "Buckwheat." Doug met his second wife, Mary Koger, in Tucson, then moved to Spokane in 1977, where he lived until his death. While searching for work as a chemist, he took a job as a taxi cab driver, which gave him time to read long Russian novels and collect interesting life stories. He later found work as a chemist in a local pharmaceutical lab, and also began teaching basic chemistry at two local colleges, which he continued until the final year of his life. Doug was beloved by his family for wry humor and hedonistic bent. The ice cream, M&Ms and chocolate syrup were simply not safe when he was around, though he always made sure there was enough for everyone. He loved playing cards with family, and later in life took great joy in weekly chess games. Doug enjoyed a good calzone from Pete's, and appreciated his dollar on the ceiling (and the beer) at O'Doherty's. He liked to muse about the seat of human consciousness, greatly enjoyed hunting birds, and felt that burying gold was a good idea. Doug is survived by his wife, Mary, brother Ted and sister Barbara, and four children, Mark, Amy, Willscott and Sasha, all of whom loved him dearly. A future service will be held for family and friends.

