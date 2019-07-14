EDWARDS, Douglas G. Douglas Gerald Edwards, age 87 passed away July 9th, 2019 at Hospice House after one last kiss with his wife of 23 years, Nancy. Doug was born in Minnesota on January 23, 1932. He enjoyed music, singing, theatre, and playing guitar. With many theatre produc- tions under his belt, Fiddler on the Roof was his favorite. He and Nancy met while taking ballroom dance lessons. They enjoyed this and travelling together. Doug's other hobbies were floral arranging, gardening, dancing, socializing and golf. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Flora and Walter Edwards; wife, Ginny (Virginia R. Edwards); daughter, Ginger, grandson Michael Harders and brother, Sandy (Walter). Doug is survived by wife, Nancy; sister, Patricia Hagel and children: Douglas (Kathy) Edwards, Rebecca (Phil) Miller-Watson, Peter (Sally) Edwards, Jennifer (Michael) Britton, Geoffrey (Lisa) Edwards, Charles Edwards, David (Angela) Edwards and Morgan Edwards. Stepsons: Robert (Donna) Henry and Michael (Kelli) Henry. Grandchildren: Doug, Aaron and Nathan Edwards, Justin (Andie) and David Allen, Mason (Alexa), Hannah and CarolAnn Edwards, Kyle (Corinne) and Ashlee Martin, Brandon, Mathew, Kelsy and Alexis Henry, Laura, Caleb and Hannah Edwards, Nicholaus Edwards and Tiffany Harders. Doug has 16 great- grandchildren. Private graveside service Saturday July 20, 2019. Celebration of Life reception will be 1-3p.m. at the Broadway Court Estates: 13505 E. Broadway Ave. Spokane Valley, WA 99137. Donations can be made to: Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019