Douglas Hobart ANSTINE

ANSTINE, Douglas H. Douglas Hobart Anstine, 68, died Sunday, August 25 at Sacred Heart Hospital in the presence of his family. Douglas was born September 12, 1950 to Hobart and Gladys Anstine. Doug is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Carol, and brother Bob. Doug leaves his wife of 35 years, Leah Dawn Anstine, and his children Paula, Rachelle, Darin, (Missy), Anastacia, Tia, Dennis, (Shiree), Casey, (Monique), Tessa, (Tony), and 16 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on September 14 from 2-5 pm at The North Spokane Dance Center, 7424 N. Freya St., Spokane, WA 99217
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019
