LOOMIS, Douglas James Douglas James Loomis passed away on January 1, 2020, after an extended illness. Doug was born in 1952 in Kansas. When Doug was in the 5th grade his family moved to Spokane. Doug served in the Navy for six years as a telegrapher. After the military, Doug worked at Huppins Music while attending SCC earning an Electronic Technician certificate. Doug was hired by Hewlett-Packard at Liberty Lake in 1981 and held several positions (electronic technician, technician supervisor, team advisor) through his career that lasted until 2001. Doug then worked for Spokane Housing Ventures as a Maintenance Supervisor until 2015. Doug loved golf, Gonzaga basketball, good friends, and enjoyed life to it's fullest. Doug is survived by his sister, Patricia Loomis of Sonoma County, California and his niece Carli Stroyan. He is also survived by his wife Jayne's extended family of children, grandchildren, and siblings. His parents, Wayne and Anna Loomis (Johansen), passed away in 2007. Doug's wife, Jayne Auld, passed away in 2016. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Spokane in Doug's name. No memorial is planned as per Doug's wishes. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020