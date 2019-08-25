Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home 11111 Aurora Ave N SEATTLE , WA 98133 (206)-362-5200 Send Flowers Obituary

LEE, Douglas Douglas Lee passed away on August 9, 2019 at the age of 95. His name in Chinese, Lee Tak Woon, means "a wall of virtue,' a name he truly lived up to. He was born in Hung Mei Village in Zhongshan, China, in the year 4622 in the Chinese traditional calendar. His father passed away when he was an infant, and the main source of family income was from a few lychee trees. The money they made from selling the fruit had to be stretched out until the next harvest, but somehow he managed to attend four years of university during wartime China because education was a priority for the family. He was married in 1954, and began married life in a tiny stone cottage on top of a hill in Hong Kong. The old house had a leaky roof and needed lots of work, so he taught himself how to fix houses. He would reminisce to us about walking up that steep hill with heavy bags of cement on his shoulders. He lived frugally, and saved enough money to buy passage for the family on the SS President Cleveland to the USA. In 1963, they crossed the Pacific in the steerage hold of that steamship and arrived in this country with 5 small children and very little else. He struggled to raise a large and rapidly growing family but was too proud to ever take government assistance. He became very creative at finding ways to stretch a dollar, and taught himself how to keep the very old second hand car running, and rigged the oil furnace to burn wooden pallets. He got a job in a Ballard machine shop, and became a skilled lathe operator making airplane parts. When he retired, he moved to Spokane to help raise his grandchildren. He became a familiar and beloved figure in the South Hill neighborhood as he made his daily rounds walking the dog. He embraced his retirement years, and cultivated his artistic and creative side, creating many beautiful pieces of calligraphy and watercolors. He loved being part of the community. He always had an American flag flying over the porch, never missed an election, and loved being asked to serve on grand juries. He never accepted the idea that he was an old person, and would regularly be on the roof of his house cleaning the chimney or clearing the gutters until he was 90 years old. After he turned 90, his health started to decline, and he moved back to Seattle. He was cared for at home by his 9 children who took turns providing around the clock care. His wife was always at his side, comforting him with words from the Bible, and was right there with him as he took his last breath. He is survived by his wife, 9 children, 20 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, as well as by his 102 year old sister.

