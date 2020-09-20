ORIARD, Douglas Lee (Age 69) Doug Oriard, 69, of Spokane, WA, passed away September 13, 2020, he was born June 10, 1951 in Spokane. Doug graduated from Campolindo High School, Moraga, CA in 1969, then moved back to his childhood city of Spokane. Doug had a Electrical Technician degree from Spokane Community College and found his career calling, but that was not enough. He then proceeded to Washington State University in Pullman, and completed a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1988. He continued to extend his education in a number of areas; he was truly a lifelong learner. He spent a 20 year career as an Electrical Engineer for Hewlett Packard in Spokane which became Agilent from where he retired in 2007. Doug was a avid photographer with the specialty of landscapes. He loved to travel near and far to get the perfect photographic shot and angle. Doug volunteered as the webmaster to the Spokane Camera Club and volunteered his technical talent with a number of nonprofit agencies and families. Doug enjoyed movies and keeping a watchful eye on the stock market. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joan and son, Cameron, of whom he was very proud, who will forever miss him. He is also survived by his father, Lewis Oriard and siblings Pam Oriard, Tim and wife Denise Oriard, Vince Oriard, and Tom Oriard. Doug so enjoyed his family and friends in his quiet and honest manner. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Oriard and brother Steve Oriard. A family memorial celebration will be in Spring 2021. Please visit www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
for your written tributes. Memorials may be given to Spokane Camera Club, PO Box 31060, Spokane, WA 99223 or charity of your choice
.