VORHIES, Douglas Merrill (Age 64) Douglas Merrill Vorhies, Miles Douglass, Sluggo, was born and raised in Spokane, passed in early summer, he was 64. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1973, graduated Mechanist Mate "A" school and served aboard the USS Robert E. Peary in the Engineering Department as a Propulsion Engineer. His duty was the Steam and Desalinization system. After being Honorably Discharged in 1977, Douglas returns to the Spokane area. While using the G.I. Bill, he worked several different jobs while earning an Associate Degree in General Business from Spokane Falls Community College in 1980. At a friend's potluck in between studies, Douglas met Gloria Osumi. He was smitten and pursued Gloria with romance and humor. Gloria graduated and took a position in Tacoma. So, after graduating, Douglas started with Sears in Tacoma. Douglas started wooing Gloria in earnest and by 1982, they married. In December 1984, Douglas and Gloria moved to Moses Lake. Douglas started working as a freelance Videographer, including stringing for Spokane TV stations. His work included industrial production, sports coverage, editing and directing. While working, he started commuting to SFCC to earn a second degree in Radio and Television Production. Several of Douglas' projects helped him graduate with honors, highlighted by producing the "Our Grand Old Lady, the Davenport Hotel" documentary for KREM-TV. In 1987 Douglas moved to Los Angeles. He joined the number one radio show at KLOS "the Mark & Brian Show" as "Sluggo" on-air and being a producer and remote coordinator. Sluggo even made an appearance in the Rose Parade. This created opportunities to work on projects for famous folks. Video with Bob Newhart and Don Rickles for the Tonight Show. He also was a Field Producer for "Totally Hidden Video", while editing video messages for retired President Reagan. He was a loving husband, brother, son, uncle and great friend. Douglass is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Gloria, his siblings: Ric, Tim, Wiley, Dennis, an Aunt, many cousins, nephews and nieces. He is preceded in passing by his parent Merrill and Dorothy Vorhies, sister Kelli and nephew Geoffrey Vorhies. Douglas loved their many pets and all animals. The family encourages memorial contributions of time or funds be made to your local animal rescue shelter or adopt a rescue pet. Unconditional Love is Forever!! Link for Memorial Video including graveside Military Service will be posted on Gloria Vorhies Facebook page in early October. Full obituary posted.



