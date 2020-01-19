Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Ray CHRISTENSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTENSEN, Douglas Ray Doug joined the Lord on January 11th, 2020 in Spokane with his family surrounding him. Doug was born in Spokane on September 9th, 1934 to Leone and Ray Christensen. They lived in Spokane for many years then moved to Peone Prairie to farm along with his uncles Roy and Erven Christensen. Doug started driving tractor for his dad at a young age then as a young adult starting driving trucks until he started in the road construction business at age 20 with S&F Construction. He later worked himself into the office where he became a master at bidding jobs. Eventually he ended up at Inland Asphalt & Concrete where he stayed until his retirement at age 65. Doug married his high school sweetheart, Joan Trembley in 1955. Soon after he was drafted into the Army and was deployed to Ansbach Germany, here they had their first son "Darwin" and when they could traveled throughout Europe Once this was over they came back to Spokane where Doug went back to Road construction and they had their second child "Darrell" in 1961. They then lived in Mead for the next 20 years until they built a house in Peone Prairie, returning to where it all started for him. His hobbies were working in his yard which he kept impeccably manicured with his biggest interest being his vehicles, constantly detailing and adding to them until it was time to get the newest model. Finally in 2017 they moved to a 55 plus housing development off Country Holmes Blvd. He is survived by his wife Joan; sons Darwin and Darrell; grandson Nick; his sister Sally Hulbert; a great-grandson as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. A reception is to be scheduled at a later date for family and friends.

CHRISTENSEN, Douglas Ray Doug joined the Lord on January 11th, 2020 in Spokane with his family surrounding him. Doug was born in Spokane on September 9th, 1934 to Leone and Ray Christensen. They lived in Spokane for many years then moved to Peone Prairie to farm along with his uncles Roy and Erven Christensen. Doug started driving tractor for his dad at a young age then as a young adult starting driving trucks until he started in the road construction business at age 20 with S&F Construction. He later worked himself into the office where he became a master at bidding jobs. Eventually he ended up at Inland Asphalt & Concrete where he stayed until his retirement at age 65. Doug married his high school sweetheart, Joan Trembley in 1955. Soon after he was drafted into the Army and was deployed to Ansbach Germany, here they had their first son "Darwin" and when they could traveled throughout Europe Once this was over they came back to Spokane where Doug went back to Road construction and they had their second child "Darrell" in 1961. They then lived in Mead for the next 20 years until they built a house in Peone Prairie, returning to where it all started for him. His hobbies were working in his yard which he kept impeccably manicured with his biggest interest being his vehicles, constantly detailing and adding to them until it was time to get the newest model. Finally in 2017 they moved to a 55 plus housing development off Country Holmes Blvd. He is survived by his wife Joan; sons Darwin and Darrell; grandson Nick; his sister Sally Hulbert; a great-grandson as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. A reception is to be scheduled at a later date for family and friends. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close