CARTER, Douglas Robert Laughter. Friendship. Compassion. Love. What Douglas Robert Carter brought to every relationship in his 72 years of life. Doug passed peacefully at home in McMinnville, OR August 12, 2019, a cancer victim. There is not much about his childhood Doug didn't enjoy after being born in Spokane, WA April 22, 1947, to Glenn and Mary Margaret Carter. In his final days he vividly recalled how much he loved growing up on Bemis Street, summer dinners on the patio, playing outside until dark, attending "itty bitty" Stadium Elementary, Glover Middle, and Shadle Park High School, where he "loved every day" and played linebacker on the varsity football team. His fondest memory was working at YMCA Camp Reed at Fan Lake near Spokane, beginning in 8th grade, first as an unpaid dishwasher, moving to cabin counselor in his second and third years there, and Head Wrangler for the camp horse program his final year. Doug graduated from Shadle Park in 1965 to further study at Eastern Washington University, graduating with a bachelor of arts in Parks and Recreation Administration in 1969. In 1972 he married Suzanne Besel, whom he had met in college. Together they celebrated the births of daughters Ashley in 1974 and Alison in 1977. He loved attending Ashley's musical performances, and Ali's athletic endeavors. He loved their first trip to Disneyland and family camping trips, "although we often returned home wet, dirty, and tired." And upon return, most would bet his first priority was his lawn. It was always possible to know where Doug lived. He had the best lawn in the neighborhood. Sadly, after almost thirty years of loving marriage and family, cancer claimed Suzanne's life in 2002. Happily, in 2005, Doug met Sherri Clark. They shared a loyal and loving life until the end. With Sherri he gained a wonderful additional family, including her daughters Jenny, Amy, and Emily, son-in-law Eric Nelsen, grandsons Fritz and River, and granddaughter Sawyer. Doug always felt so blessed and proud of all of his family. Prior to his passing, many stories were shared by Doug and his brothers and sisters-in-law: Ron and Louise Carter (Kingston, WA) and Rick and Ev Carter (Edmonds, WA) as well as brother-in-law Jack Charlton (Wenatchee, WA) and adopted family in Oregon, Ron and Jamie Lewis (Amity) and Steve and Chris Morris (McMinnville). Doug's career began at Spokane's Park Department, becoming its Assistant Director in his final role. After fifteen years there, Doug and the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, where he and his brother-in-law owned and operated Athletic Attic footwear stores. Five years later, in 1991, Doug began his final and most rewarding career in Seattle, where he joined KIRO Radio as a local account executive. He retired in 2009 after many years as KIRO's National Sales Manager, "the most rewarding job of my career." During his days in Spokane and Wenatchee Doug had a side career refereeing high school and small college basketball. Over a fourteen year period he refereed hundreds of games across eastern Washington, including three State basketball tourneys. Since retirement Doug and Sherri (and the families) have enjoyed time at their winter home at Palm Valley Country Club in Palm Desert, CA. He worked on his game of golf at Palm Valley but may have enjoyed his game of riding horses in McMinnville more because "they don't keep score." Laughter. Friendship. Compassion. Love. Words that mark a life well-lived by Douglas Robert Carter, our Dad, Mate, Brother, Papa, and Friend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a generous gift, in Doug's memory, to the YMCA Camp Reed scholarship fund, in care of YMCA of the Inland Northwest, 1126 N. Monroe, Spokane, WA 99201. Doug's life will be celebrated Monday, September 23, 2 p.m., at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA.

