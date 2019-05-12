Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas SCHACKEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHACKEL, Douglas (Age 75) Doug Schackel of Newman Lake, WA passed away on April 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital. He was born December 2, 1943 in Spokane, WA to Clifford and Katherine Schackel. He spent all of his life living in the Spokane area. He graduated from Mead High School in 1962. Doug worked for a time at the Inland Empire Paper Co. in Millwood but finished out his work career as a Hyster driver for Calkins Manufacturing, where he retired in 2001. Doug will be remembered for his love of all of his family and friends. He was always willing to help out whenever someone needed a helping hand. He loved watching all kinds of sports but was an avid fan of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. You would always find him sharing this love with his wife of 48 years, Marlisa. He enjoyed spending his summer time at the Pack River relaxing and hanging out with family, and doing his son-in-law "honey do list". Doug is survived by his wife Marlisa; daughter Niki Finney; son-in-law Dan Finney; son Bryan; and brother Gary Schackel. He also leaves behind his grandchildren whom he loved so much, Brittney Rush (Joey), Katelyn Spencer (Jacob), and Jessi Finney. He also recently was blessed with one great-grandson Rykin Spencer and an abundance of nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents. There will be a Celebration of Life on May 18th, 1:00 PM at Darcy's Restaurant and Spirits in the Spokane Valley. You are invited to come share some of your Doug stories with everyone.

