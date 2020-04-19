Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Wayne DeGON. View Sign Service Information Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services 423 W. 2nd Street Newport , WA 99156 (509)-447-3118 Send Flowers Obituary

DeGON, Douglas Douglas Wayne DeGon, 62 years of age of Spangle Washington, passed away on April 9, 2020 of natural causes. A celebration of life gathering will be held on a date and at a location that is yet to be determined. Doug was married to Terri DeGon on September 28, 2002; enjoying 17 years of marriage. Doug retired from Kaiser Aluminum after 27 years and then began his own carpet cleaning business and worked in the Liberty School District. Doug was recognized throughout the Spangle community for his kindness, generosity, and great sense of humor even through the most challenging of years. He enjoyed entertaining and making people laugh, but most of all cherished every minute with his family and friends. Doug is survived by his wife Terri DeGon; Mother, Joan DeGon; Brothers, Steve, Roger and Ken DeGon and spouses; Sons, Danny and Scott DeGon and spouses; Daughter, Jennifer Burnham and spouse; Step Children, Matthew and Joshua Brown, PJ Dennis, Michelle Gessner and spouses; Grandchildren, Andi, Pierce, Aubree and Elli DeGon, Blakely, Malia, and Isiah Brown, Kate, and Dillon Dennis, Shane Ryan, Quinton, Gage, Vaughn, and Bonni Gessner; Great-Grandchild Cash Kidwell. The family of Doug DeGon wishes to thank Karen Lee and Jim Volk at the Camas Clinic in Cusick, Washington for their assistance and support in therapy over the past years. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

