BENDIX, Drucilla J. (Age 92) Entered into rest April 4, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Born in Spokane, Dru graduated from Roger's High School. She worked for Singer for many years and retired from the accounting department of Spokane Public School District. She was an active volunteer and supporter of our local Scottish Rite Language Center and , helping improve the health of children. Both she and her husband, Virgil (deceased 2004), spent many wonderful years square dancing together. They enjoyed many years at their Priest Lake home. Dru loved to garden, sew all their square dance clothes, and play golf. She is survived by her numerous peers and relatives. A buffet luncheon will be held on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m. at the Cathay Inn, 3714 N. Division, Spokane, WA to gather and remember Dru. A private burial will take place at Fairmount Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 911 W. 5th, Spokane, WA 99204, or to the Spokane Humane Society, 6607 N. Havana, Spokane, WA 99217. RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY assisting.

4305 N. Division St.

Spokane , WA 99207

