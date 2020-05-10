MARKLEY, Duane Calvin Duane Calvin Markley was born on December 21st, 1940, to his parents Carl and Rocile Markley in Platteville, Colorado. At a young age Duane moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where he spent his childhood and early adulthood. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunted and fished most his life. He moved to Spokane, Washington in 1969 where he was an entrepreneurial businessman and investor with many successes until retirement in 2015. At 79 years old on April 28th, 2020, Duane C. Markley passed and went home to be with the Lord. Through out his years he led an active and exciting life. Duane loved people and people loved Duane. He will be truly missed by many. Duane is survived by his long-time partner, Sylvia Paulson; one daughter, Phyllis Mercier of Reno, Nevada; three sons, William Markley and James Markley of Spokane and Lance Markley of Sagle, Idaho; one sister, Marge Thompson of Talkeetna, Alaska; two half-sisters Susan Markley and Kendall Smith and numerous grandchildren. Duane's wish was to be cremated and his ashes to be spread on his favorite lake. His memorial service will be posted online sometime in June.



