PFEIFER, Duane Darryl (Age 80) Duane Darryl Pfeifer (Age 80) peacefully passed on July 12th, 2020 in his home. He was born in Missoula, MT on September 3rd, 1939 to Martha and Arthur Pfeifer and was one of two boys (Darwin "Boyce") amongst six sisters (Marilyn "Sally", Delta "Boots", Yvonne "Vonnie", Donna, Jewell "Toots" and Kathy). Even though he was not the youngest, he was always considered the "baby brother". Duane served as a fireman in the USAF after high school then worked as a diesel mechanic for over 50 years. He went on to own and operate the repair bays at the Flying J in Spokane where he retired four times over five years. He loved his job and family. Duane is survived by his sisters Sally, Donna, Toots, Kathy; and his two children, son Randy (wife Sonja) with their four children and two grandchildren and daughter Jodi (husband Joe) Rasmussen with their three children and of course his dog Alvin who was everything to him. He loved watching football, going fishing and enjoyed going on road trips with his dog. He was a very simple man who created big memories for his family. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was a very kind, loving and a hardworking man who would do anything for you even if it meant that he would go without. We love you Dad / Baby Brother / Grampa / Great-Grampa.



