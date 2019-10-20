Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Donald "Scotty" SCOTT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCOTT, Duane Donald "Scotty" In Loving Memory "Scotty" Duane Donald Scott, a longtime resident of Colville, WA, passed away on October 6, 2019. He was born October 24, 1933 to Warren B. and Emma T. Scott in Bonner's Ferry, ID and moved to Colville in 1941. Duane's work ethic was always strong. His first job was at the age of five, delivering newspapers. At age 17, he drove truck for the National Guard. Duane graduated from Colville High School in 1951. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard until his honorable discharge in 1955. After high school he met and married the love of his life, Joyce Marlene Atwood. They married in 1955 and remained married until her death in 1997. They had three daughters Annette Anzelini, Kathy Scott (Dave Stephenson), and Diane Douvia (Mike Hamilton). They were blessed by six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Duane had many jobs throughout his lifetime including owning a gas station, partsman, car salesman and school bus driver. In 1962 he and his brother Ray opened a tire store called Scotties OK Tires. Duane also owned the Duane Scott Tire Center at what is now Les Schwab Tire of Colville. He enjoyed boating, camping, fishing, hunting, flying airplanes and vintage cars. Aviation was one of his greatest passions' and he announced at the annual Colville airport fly-in for many years. Always able to identify the aircraft, pilots, and history behind each arrival. Public service was another area of life that Duane was very devoted to. He served on the Colville City Counsel and was the Mayor of Colville for two terms. He was a member of many community organizations over the years including Kiwanis, Colville Wings, Upper Columbia Boat Club, Masons, Shriners, and Stevens County EMT (17 years). He belonged to a special group of brothers, Knights of Pythias, as well as being a proud member of the Mr. Sub morning coffee club. If Duane met you, chances are he gave you a nick name. He was well known for his smile, bear hugs, sense of humor and storytelling capabilities. Duane is survived by his daughters and their families, his dear friend Shirlie Rainwater, his brother Warren, sister Lucille (Paul) and numerous nieces and nephews. August 21, 2020 would have been he and Joyce's 65th wedding anniversary. On that date, the family will be hosting a celebration picnic at China Bend. Please contact a family member if interested in attending.

