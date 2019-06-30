MERRILL, Duane R. Duane R. Merrill passed away June 18, 2019 in Spokane. He was born January 11, 1947 in Spokane, the son of Roy G. and Florence (Caferro) Merrill. Duane is survived by his twin brother Nick (Dianne) Merrill; his sister Patty (Joe) Speranzi all of Spokane; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-father Joseph A. Hartz. Private services were held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Spokane. Online tributes can be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019