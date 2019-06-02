Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Durwood JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Durwood Durwood Johnson, age 94, joined his beloved wife, Beth, in heaven on May 24, 2019. Durwood was born in Cravens, Louisiana, on August 3, 1924, to Hardy and Effie Johnson and was the younger brother to Fritz and Edgar Johnson. After a short two-month courtship, Durwood was married to the love of his life for nearly 75 years. Beth preceded him in death by four months. He was also preceded by his parents, brothers, and son-in-law, Michael Schaar. He is survived by his children Diane (Frank) Loehner, Greenacres, Steve Johnson (Karen), Spokane, Janell Loeber (Louie), Kennewick, and Jeannie Schaar, Sammamish; plus nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A veteran of WWII, Durwood survived 35 missions as a tail gunner in a B-17. He loved to tell his war stories and was proud of his part in keeping the United States safe. He went on to work at Consolidated Freightways until his retirement in 1979, and was an active member of Teamsters Union Local 690. During those years he continued to serve his country in the Washington Army National Guard with a total service record of 38 years, 8 months and 8 days when he retired in 1986 with the rank of Washington State Command Sergeant Major, E9. He was a recipient of numerous commendations and awards, including the Legion of Merit for which he was most proud. He prayed daily for his country and the troops. Durwood was an active member of Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene for almost 60 years, missing his church family during the latter days of his illness. He and Beth loved to travel the country together in their motorhome and spent many winters in Arizona. He enjoyed fishing with Beth, as well as woodworking and golf. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 8th at Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene, 15515 E. 20th Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial gifts to Nazarene Missions International for local children's project, Kids Connection.

