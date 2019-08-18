|
EVANS, Dustin Michael Born May 18, 1985, Dustin, at the young age of 34 years old, passed away unexpectedly in his Spokane Valley home Monday, August 5, 2019. Struggling with a bipolar disorder and epilepsy, he was able to overcome the many challenges he faced in his short life. Dustin attended Ferris High School and participated in the Running Start program. He was well-versed in the English language and became proficient in Brazilian Portuguese. His goal in life was to go to Brazil where he wanted to work with the poor and teach English as a second language. A complex, intelligent person, he was talented in research, computers, chemistry, and music. He could never learn enough. Dustin had the biggest heart to those close to him. He would greet his mom every morning with a "Hey You!" His playful side was seen by switching the furniture from one room to the other while his mom was out to "surprise" her when she came home. Preceded in death were Dustin's grandparents Arthur and Virginia Evans and one of his aunts Terrie Gregerson. Dustin is survived by his mother Rebecca Bicandi; his aunts Sharon Minton (Bob), Sue Bailey, Melanie Triplett (Tom) and numerous cousins. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, August 23, 2019, 3:00 P.M. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 North Pines Road followed by a reception. Burial will take place Monday, August 26, 2019, 2:30 P.M. at Pines Cemetery, 1402 South Pines Road. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving a donation to NAMI, a local non-profit that is dedicated to empowering all who have been affected by mental illness through advocacy, awareness, education and support. To share memories of Dustin and leave condolences for the family, please visit Dustin's Tribute page at www.hennesseyvalley.com. SLEEP WITH GOD AND THE ANGELS
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019