ESCO, Dustin Wayne Our beloved Dustin Wayne Esco (50) passed into the arms of his Savior January 18, 2020 at his home in Deer Park, WA surrounded by his loving family. Dustin was born to John W. Esco and Melanie (Taylor) Esco on June 29, 1969 in Marietta, GA. He moved to Spokane in 1987 and graduated from Ferris High School in 1988. Dustin loved business and after attending college for a year, he chose to work with his father at Appleway Chevrolet in the Spokane Valley. His work ethic and leadership ability was easily recognized and appreciated by peers and supervisors alike. In 2010, after working several supervisory positions, he graduated from Autonation GMU (General Manager University) and was promoted to General Manager of Toyota in Spokane Valley where he remained until his death. In 1990, Dustin married Wanda Mortlock and she became his soulmate for the next 30 years. Together they had six children. Dustin valued his career, his family, his friends, and God. His friendliness and sense of humor will long be remembered by those who knew him. He leaves behind his wife, Wanda Esco, his children Alex (Bailey) Esco, Sara (Dan) Kearney, Daniel Esco, Joseph Esco, Erik Esco and Emma Esco and his sweet granddaughter, Carolyne Kearney. He also leaves behind his parents, John and Rhonda Esco of Liberty Lake, WA and Melanie and Art Sundquist of Powder Springs, GA, sisters Kellie (Esco) Rickman and Alisea Frost of Spokane, his brother Brian (Mandy) Esco of Memphis, TN, his sister Jill (T.J.) Gamel and brother Jay Sundquist of Powder Springs, GA, one surviving grandmother, Barbara Taylor of Powder Springs, GA, extended family who loved him dearly and his many friends. A service to celebrate Dustin's life will be held Friday, January 31st at 1:00 pm at the Turning Point Open Bible Church on 11911 N. Division St., Spokane, WA. To view and sign Dustin's online guestbook, please visit

