BABB, Dwain Clayton (Age 79) Dwain Babb, age 79, of Deer Park, Washington died on August 13, 2019 after a fierce, courageous and long fought battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at Deer Park Eagles Lodge, 12 South Ave., Deer Park, WA 99006, on October 5, 2019 from 2-6 pm with a dinner from 4-6. Please bring your stories of Dwain to share. Dwain met Sharon "Shar" Bokor in 1990 and the two of them combined a home and life, he welcomed her children Tami (Bokor) Hatcher and Jody Bokor and loved them as his own. They all three survive him. Dwain was born to James and Gladys Babb, he attended grade school and high school in Deer Park, WA; after graduating he joined the National Guard and soon after began working at Great Northern Railroad, traveling in the early days where he met his wife Jacquie (Miles) Kovatovich in Entiat, WA. They married in 1959 where they welcomed two children Geri (Babb) Pehan and Gary Babb, they all three survive him. Dwain worked for and retired from GTE where he was a lineman; he enjoyed his career and subcontracted for phone companies after retirement. Dwain excelled at woodworking, he was taught by his father and took it to many levels; from remodeling homes, building tables, mirrors, carving faces from knots of wood and ending with making elaborate carved and painted walking sticks. If you received something hand made for you, there was always great quality, amazing skill and pride he put into it. Dwain welcomed his grandchildren and taught them many things about the out-of-doors, hunting and stories to share with their children. They all survive him: Jeff Voter, Greg Voter, Jerame Welborn, Elliott Babb, Madison Babb, Libby Babb, Marissa (Bokor) Montgomery, Makayla Bokor, Peyton Hatcher and Jack Hatcher. Dwain was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Austin Hogan, Hailey Voter, Morgan Voter, Parker Welborn, Alyssa Voter and Cohen Voter who all survive him. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his name to the Summit Cancer Center of North Spokane, 6001 North Mayfair Street, Spokane, WA 99208.

