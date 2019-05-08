Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwain T. SAIZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SAIZ, Dwain T. (Age 58) Dwain "Paco", son of Frank Saiz and Christine Candler, left us on April 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving children Brad Saiz and Brittney Saiz; his sisters Vonnie Kibbee, Julie Saiz, Barbara Kendrick; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dwain loved telling jokes and making people laugh, much like his father. He also enjoyed playing pool and teaching his kids how to camp and go fishing. Join us in a farewell toast on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 4-8 pm at The Venue, 6426 N. Cincinnati, directly behind Snoop's Saloon. The family is asking guests to bring their favorite dish or one you know Dwain would enjoy. In memory of "Paco", feel free to wear your favorite Raider attire.

SAIZ, Dwain T. (Age 58) Dwain "Paco", son of Frank Saiz and Christine Candler, left us on April 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving children Brad Saiz and Brittney Saiz; his sisters Vonnie Kibbee, Julie Saiz, Barbara Kendrick; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dwain loved telling jokes and making people laugh, much like his father. He also enjoyed playing pool and teaching his kids how to camp and go fishing. Join us in a farewell toast on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 4-8 pm at The Venue, 6426 N. Cincinnati, directly behind Snoop's Saloon. The family is asking guests to bring their favorite dish or one you know Dwain would enjoy. In memory of "Paco", feel free to wear your favorite Raider attire. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 8, 2019

