KILGORE, Dwane B. (Age 74) Dwane B. Kilgore, age 74, of Spokane Valley, Washington, passed away on March 25, 2019, in Spokane. He was born on May 13, 1944, in Wichita, Kansas, to Earnest Boyd and Faye D. (Rosebrook) Kilgore. Dwane graduated from Moses Lake High School in June 1963. In September 1963, he joined the Navy. Dwane was on the first crew of the USS Cochrane, a DDG-21 Destroyer stationed in Hawaii during the Vietnam War. His experiences helped shape his love for life and appreciation of nature and the outdoors. After serving in the Navy, Dwane joined the Carpenters Union in the Seattle area. He became a self-employed carpenter when he moved to Spokane. Dwane specialized in decks, bathrooms, kitchens, and additions. He enjoyed his trade and was known as a good carpenter. He really liked his clients and so many of them became his friends. Dwane loved having a boat and being on the water. When his children were young, he loved camping with them. Dwane enjoyed country music- an appreciation he learned from his father. Dwane would often enter a room with an endearing two-note whistle to announce his entrance. Dwane is survived by his wife of almost 12 years, Susan Bishop; daughter, Rayna Lynn (husband Rick) Hahn of Whidbey Island, WA; son Todd Allen Kilgore of Spokane Valley; and six grandchildren: Lily Carr, Tyler Bishop, Ryan Bishop, Justin Bishop, Oliver Berger, and Amelia Berger, all of the Spokane area. He was preceded in death by his parents, both sets of grandparents, and his brother, Marvin D. Kilgore, who died in infancy. A quiet-natured and gentle soul You will be missed but the people you've touched will carry some wonderful memories. Please share memories of Dwane or condolences for his family at www.HennesseyValley.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary