BERENS, Dwane James "Butch" (Age 79) Dwane (Butch) Berens passed away on July 6, 2020 at his home with his wife Darlene at his bedside. Dwane fought a courageous battle with stage 4 lung cancer for over two years. He was extremely strong and never complained, especially during his illness. Dwane was born on March 3, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Henry and Doris Berens. He grew up in South St. Paul, Minnesota, graduating from South St. Paul High School in 1959. Dwane joined the United States Army shortly after Graduation and was stationed in Pusan (Busan) South Korea with the Occupational Force. After the Army, Dwane started his career in the Printing/Publishing business earning his apprenticeship with Brown & Bigelow in St. Paul, Minnesota Dwane married Darlene in February 1965 and they moved to the San Francisco bay area where he continued his career for 13 years. In 1978 Dwane and his family moved to Spokane, Washington where he resumed his career as sales manager for Hulett Printing, later joining the Spokane Area Chamber of Commerce as manager of a newly established publications department. Later promoted to Northwest regional manager of Lawton Publications where he graduated the Company to National Status Dwane was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph's Colbert, Assembly 8872. As a 4th degree member he served with the Honor Guard. He held the position of Deputy Grand Knight for one year, Grand Knight for two years, District Deputy for one year. He was recognized for his efforts as a Knight of Columbus when in June of 2018 he was recognized as the Washington State Knight of the year. Dwane is survived by his wife of 55 years Darlene; daughter Shawna (Monte) Burnett; grandson Kyle Burnett USAF; great-grandson Kyson; sister Katherine (Dale) Malm; brother-in-law Greg Spencer; sister-in-law Barbara Sobaski; brother-in-law Mark (Laurie) Thelen; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, Coco. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Doris Berens; his sister Carolyn Spencer; and his grandson Tyler Berens. Dwane loved working in his shop, building and creating things for himself and family members. He spent many hours volunteering with the Knights of Columbus. Dwane enjoyed traveling and the great outdoors, with his most recent trip to Australia and New Zealand. He loved fishing and especially teaching his grandsons how to fish and hunt. He enjoyed his trips to Alaska fishing for King Salmon and Halibut. Most importantly he was a dad and grandpa who taught survival skills and created a lifetime of wonderful, creative and sometimes embarrassing childhood memories. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 3720 E. Colbert Rd., Colbert, WA on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 with Father Tim Hays officiating. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Charitable donations or contributions to Hospice of Spokane or charity of choice
