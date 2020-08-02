1/1
Dwayne Raymond SCHMIDT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHMIDT, Dwayne Raymond Passed peacefully on July 26, 2020 at the age of 74. He was a devout Christian, who loved the Lord and his family. He was born in Hayden, ID February 8, 1946 to Theodore and Beatrice Schmidt. Dwayne grew up in Idaho until moving to Pilot Rock, OR in 1959. He married the love of his life Sandra Wahl on May 20, 1967 and was blessed with three children. He moved his family back to Spokane in 1973. Dwayne was a kind, loyal, hard working man with a great sense of humor. He was a loving devoted husband, caring father and proud Papa. He served as a Deacon at his church for many years and had a love for old cars and Hot Wheels. He is survived by his wife Sandra, children; Todd (Stacie), Aaron (Heidi), Son in law Greg Krous (Zoanne), brother Ken Schmidt (Debbie), sister Lucy Smith (Mike) and grandchildren; Darian, Hannah, Noah Riley, Emily and Gabrielle. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Bonnie Schmidt and daughter Tricia Krous. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved