SCHMIDT, Dwayne Raymond Passed peacefully on July 26, 2020 at the age of 74. He was a devout Christian, who loved the Lord and his family. He was born in Hayden, ID February 8, 1946 to Theodore and Beatrice Schmidt. Dwayne grew up in Idaho until moving to Pilot Rock, OR in 1959. He married the love of his life Sandra Wahl on May 20, 1967 and was blessed with three children. He moved his family back to Spokane in 1973. Dwayne was a kind, loyal, hard working man with a great sense of humor. He was a loving devoted husband, caring father and proud Papa. He served as a Deacon at his church for many years and had a love for old cars and Hot Wheels. He is survived by his wife Sandra, children; Todd (Stacie), Aaron (Heidi), Son in law Greg Krous (Zoanne), brother Ken Schmidt (Debbie), sister Lucy Smith (Mike) and grandchildren; Darian, Hannah, Noah Riley, Emily and Gabrielle. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Bonnie Schmidt and daughter Tricia Krous. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store