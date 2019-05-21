Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dylan Joseph SIRIA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIRIA, Dylan Joseph Dylan Joseph Siria went home to Our Lord on May 3, 2019. He was born March 30, 1997 in Spokane to Darrell and Patty (Feist) Siria. We who love him will remember his joyful spirit, sense of humor and tender heart. He was truly loyal and supportive to his friends. Some of his happiest memories were 4th of July at his Aunt and Uncles lake cabin, family gatherings on Christmas Eve, Mariners games in Seattle, and spending time with grandparents. He loved fishing, hiking, and team sports. He had competed in league baseball and competitive swimming. He was a beautiful swimmer. He enjoyed WWII history and lively discussions on world events and always looked forward to a good meal and experiencing new types of food. He looked up to his brother, Joe, and loved him deeply. Dylan is survived by his parents Darrell and Patty Siria of Spokane; his brother Joe and nephew Brayden of Spokane; his grandmother Elenora Feist; and grandfather Harry Siria both of Spokane; aunts and uncles Don and Arlyce Feist of Ione, Ca, Joe and Shanna Feist of Deer Park, Dianne and Mark Huggar of Spokane Valley, Shirley and Dave Thielman of Spokane, Denise Siria and Tony Bell of Cheney; and his many cousins. He was preceded in death by Jennifer Siria; his grandfather Edward Feist; and grandmother Bettie Siria. A Rosary Vigil service was held Monday May 20th at 7pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday May 21st at 11am at St. Thomas More Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way, followed by a reception at St. Thomas More. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Dylan's name to Catholic Charities, P.O. Box 2253, Spokane Wa 99210 or St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Online tribute at

SIRIA, Dylan Joseph Dylan Joseph Siria went home to Our Lord on May 3, 2019. He was born March 30, 1997 in Spokane to Darrell and Patty (Feist) Siria. We who love him will remember his joyful spirit, sense of humor and tender heart. He was truly loyal and supportive to his friends. Some of his happiest memories were 4th of July at his Aunt and Uncles lake cabin, family gatherings on Christmas Eve, Mariners games in Seattle, and spending time with grandparents. He loved fishing, hiking, and team sports. He had competed in league baseball and competitive swimming. He was a beautiful swimmer. He enjoyed WWII history and lively discussions on world events and always looked forward to a good meal and experiencing new types of food. He looked up to his brother, Joe, and loved him deeply. Dylan is survived by his parents Darrell and Patty Siria of Spokane; his brother Joe and nephew Brayden of Spokane; his grandmother Elenora Feist; and grandfather Harry Siria both of Spokane; aunts and uncles Don and Arlyce Feist of Ione, Ca, Joe and Shanna Feist of Deer Park, Dianne and Mark Huggar of Spokane Valley, Shirley and Dave Thielman of Spokane, Denise Siria and Tony Bell of Cheney; and his many cousins. He was preceded in death by Jennifer Siria; his grandfather Edward Feist; and grandmother Bettie Siria. A Rosary Vigil service was held Monday May 20th at 7pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday May 21st at 11am at St. Thomas More Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way, followed by a reception at St. Thomas More. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Dylan's name to Catholic Charities, P.O. Box 2253, Spokane Wa 99210 or St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Online tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close