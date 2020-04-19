Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Eleanor "Ellie" (Bates) COMFORT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COMFORT, E. Eleanor (Bates) "Ellie" (Age 85) Eunice Eleanor Bates Comfort (Ellie, she hated her first name) passed away on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was born in Dixie, Idaho to Rolly and Gladys Bates. She was the 7th of 8 children. She developed a love of music at an early age, choosing to work in the fields picking onions in order to save money for a piano. After meeting and marrying her husband, Carroll Comfort of Greenleaf, Idaho, they moved to San Antonio, where she quickly decided that being with child in 100+ temps wasn't for her, so they moved back to the northwest, even moving to Seattle where Carroll worked at Boeing for a short time. After traveling to northern Idaho, they fell in love with the mountains and moved to the Kelso Lake area where they lived on the Pack River Ranch. During that time, she also developed her artistic side, taking painting and drawing courses, as well as furthering her music abilities. After her youngest started school, she re-entered the workforce, first as a Kelly Girl, then working at the Boy Scout World Jamboree at Farragut State Park, then as a fashion illustrator at Rusans, secretary at KDNC (also doing Community Club Award spots on the radio), before finally settling as first a purchasing secretary, then moving to a buyer in the storeroom at Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation, where she helped implement a computerized inventory system for the plant. During that time, she also volunteered at the Athol Methodist church as choir director, as well as volunteering as a 4-H leader. She and Carroll had a passion for camping, often taking off on Fridays and disappearing for the weekend to the St. Joe River. Later, they would tow their travel trailer down to "the Joe", where they would park it, then drive down in their car on the weekends. After retiring, they enjoyed many wonderful years of traveling to Arizona for winters with siblings on both sides of the family, riding sand rails in the desert, and attending Old Time Fiddlers contests. They had 62 wonderful years together before Carroll passed in 2015. She is survived by her brother, Frank Bates of Spokane Valley, WA; as well as her sister, Ceva Curtis (Tom) of Portland, OR; daughter Diana of Post Falls, ID; son Ron of Hauser, ID, and son Jim (Lyn) of Newman Lake; six grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ellie and Carroll had a reputation of singing in the car while traveling, and "their" song turned out to be "Charlie's Shoes". The family is going to miss them harmonizing to "this dumb country song", as she so eloquently put it in her journal Ellie always sent out poems with her Christmas cards as well, writing some wonderful poems. One poem, which she wrote as a tribute for her mom after her hospice journey called "When God Calls", says it best. It finishes with "For me the children's' laughter still echoes through the halls from this, my own hallowed home, Let me answer when God calls". We plan to hold a memorial service at a later date, to be determined by the Covid-19 situation. We'll put another short notice in the paper when we decide on a safe date. The family requests that any donations be made to Horizon Hospice. Special thanks to Gerry, Elena, Jenny, and Cassie from Horizon who made her final days such a peaceful time. Oh, and thanks for the cinnamon rolls, mom loved every one.

COMFORT, E. Eleanor (Bates) "Ellie" (Age 85) Eunice Eleanor Bates Comfort (Ellie, she hated her first name) passed away on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was born in Dixie, Idaho to Rolly and Gladys Bates. She was the 7th of 8 children. She developed a love of music at an early age, choosing to work in the fields picking onions in order to save money for a piano. After meeting and marrying her husband, Carroll Comfort of Greenleaf, Idaho, they moved to San Antonio, where she quickly decided that being with child in 100+ temps wasn't for her, so they moved back to the northwest, even moving to Seattle where Carroll worked at Boeing for a short time. After traveling to northern Idaho, they fell in love with the mountains and moved to the Kelso Lake area where they lived on the Pack River Ranch. During that time, she also developed her artistic side, taking painting and drawing courses, as well as furthering her music abilities. After her youngest started school, she re-entered the workforce, first as a Kelly Girl, then working at the Boy Scout World Jamboree at Farragut State Park, then as a fashion illustrator at Rusans, secretary at KDNC (also doing Community Club Award spots on the radio), before finally settling as first a purchasing secretary, then moving to a buyer in the storeroom at Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation, where she helped implement a computerized inventory system for the plant. During that time, she also volunteered at the Athol Methodist church as choir director, as well as volunteering as a 4-H leader. She and Carroll had a passion for camping, often taking off on Fridays and disappearing for the weekend to the St. Joe River. Later, they would tow their travel trailer down to "the Joe", where they would park it, then drive down in their car on the weekends. After retiring, they enjoyed many wonderful years of traveling to Arizona for winters with siblings on both sides of the family, riding sand rails in the desert, and attending Old Time Fiddlers contests. They had 62 wonderful years together before Carroll passed in 2015. She is survived by her brother, Frank Bates of Spokane Valley, WA; as well as her sister, Ceva Curtis (Tom) of Portland, OR; daughter Diana of Post Falls, ID; son Ron of Hauser, ID, and son Jim (Lyn) of Newman Lake; six grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ellie and Carroll had a reputation of singing in the car while traveling, and "their" song turned out to be "Charlie's Shoes". The family is going to miss them harmonizing to "this dumb country song", as she so eloquently put it in her journal Ellie always sent out poems with her Christmas cards as well, writing some wonderful poems. One poem, which she wrote as a tribute for her mom after her hospice journey called "When God Calls", says it best. It finishes with "For me the children's' laughter still echoes through the halls from this, my own hallowed home, Let me answer when God calls". We plan to hold a memorial service at a later date, to be determined by the Covid-19 situation. We'll put another short notice in the paper when we decide on a safe date. The family requests that any donations be made to Horizon Hospice. Special thanks to Gerry, Elena, Jenny, and Cassie from Horizon who made her final days such a peaceful time. Oh, and thanks for the cinnamon rolls, mom loved every one. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close