Earl DAVIS

DAVIS, Earl August 20, 1934 - July 22, 2020 Earl was born to Alta Mackinder Davis and L.V. "Shorty" Davis of Camas, WA. He enjoyed a good relationship with his step-father Marcus "Mike" Jones. Earl attended school in Lacrosse, WA and joined the Air Force during his senior year of high school. Through educational opportunities, he was able to earn his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served his country proudly for 22 years, that included the Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict. Before he retired he became certified in plumbing, water and wastewater. Upon retirement, Earl began working for the City of Medical Lake, WA. He worked in various positions in maintenance, water and wastewater, building inspection and as a Public Works Director. Earl enjoyed flying and owned and flew his own vintage Air Coup for many years. He also enjoyed going to airshows all over the Northwest. Earl was a member of the Masonic Lodge, holding several positions in the Local Chapter as well as the Grand Lodge. He loved the fellowship of the Lodge. He further enjoyed the Lions Club and enjoyed projects that were centered on community improvements. Earl married Betty Sue Dinsmore in 1955. They have four daughters: Katherine Kertzman of Covington WA; Rhonda Edinger of Medical Lake, WA; Kimberly Davis Castleberry of Rathdrum, ID; and Pam Davis of Cheney, WA. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, and two brothers: Gilbert "Gib" Davis of Spokane and George Davis of Medical Lake. Due to current pandemic situations, Earl will be laid to rest in a Private Family Only ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. Those who wish to show their respect can make donations to the Schneidmiller House-Hospice of North Idaho. Bell Tower Funeral Home is entrusted with services.



