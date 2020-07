DUELL, Earl Everett (Age 87) A longtime resident of Spokane's South Hill neighborhoods. Earl, the son of Howard S. Duell and Emma (Felch) Duell, was born on April 12, 1933 and passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 of natural causes. Earl lived a long and happy life. He loved his family and was loved in return. He will be missed. Donations in Earl's memory may be made to Hospice of Spokane



