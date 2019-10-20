Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl L. CAMPBELL. View Sign Service Information Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory 500 W Prospect Pl Moxee , WA 98936 (509)-457-1232 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMPBELL, Earl L. Earl Laverne Campbell was born November 25, 1941, to Paul and Aylene Campbell. He gained his place with God in Heaven early morning, October 14, 2019, while receiving Hospice care for lung cancer at Landmark Care & Rehabilitation center in Yakima, WA. Earl lived life through his love of music and his faith in God. Out of high school, Earl enlisted in the Air Force where he served as a medical administration specialist and a cook. In his younger years, Earl loved to coach and play basketball and baseball/softball. He had many stories to tell about officiating football and basketball games. Earl spent many years in the Seattle area fulfilling life with his love of music and dance. Although he never quite made his dream of a dinner/show and dance theater come true, he kept his love for music alive as a dance instructor and providing music at special events. Earl had a variety of jobs throughout his life but spent most of his years working as a civilian electrician at Whidbey Island Naval Air Base and Fairchild Air Force Base. Earl received many awards, certificates of completion, and letters of acknowledgements for his work ethics, desire to keep learning, and his willingness to volunteer. Earl took on early retirement to take care of his father. Earl's pastimes included: being a member of Toastmasters public speaking, setting up and providing music for special events, writing poetry, playing and teaching (anyone willing) Chess, and whenever possible, DANCING! You could frequently find Earl at the local Eagle's dancing the night away. He could never sit-down as there was always a line of ladies waiting for their turn for a spin around the dance floor. We are all certain that Earl is spinning music and dancing away within heaven's gates. Earl was born in Stilwell, Oklahoma and grew up in the Sunnyside, Washington area. He is survived by two daughters, Shawn Bentley and Rachel (Brad) Slotto, five grandchildren, great-grand- children, three sisters, Cherry (Victor) Martinez, Marilyn (Don) Immel and Linda Cochenour, three nieces, five nephews and many extended family and dear friends that he loved as family. A graveside memorial service will be held, October 25, 2019 at 1:00pm at West Hills Memorial Park 11800 Douglas Rd., Yakima, WA 98908 - followed by a celebration of life at the Yakima Alliance Church, 902 S. 36th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. BROOKSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Moxee, WA

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close