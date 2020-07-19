FORSMAN, Earl Nicholas (1936-2020) Our beloved Earl Forsman passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 at 9:30 pm. He was born in Keuterville, Idaho October 27, 1936, to Henry and Angela (Hilbert) Forsman. He learned home-building at age 12 by helping his father construct their family home on Myrtle street in Spokane, Washington. Later he would construct his own family home on Deno Road in 1974. On September 15, 1962 he married his sweetheart Janet Dostert at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral in Spokane, Washington. During his college years Earl served in the United States Army Reserve. He was an expert marksman who participated in the Gonzaga University rifle team. Earl graduated from Gonzaga University in 1963, summa cum laude in Physics. He proceeded to earn his PhD in Physics from the University of Washington in Seattle from 1964-1970. During his graduate studies Earl climbed Mount Si, Garfield Mountain, Mount Pilchuck, Mount Erie, Monte Cristo Peak, Mount Baker, Glacier Peak, Mount Shuksan, Boston Peak, Mount Rainier (twice), Mount St. Helens, and Mount Adams. He kept an original Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI) catalog from the early 1960s when they sold lederhosen along with mountaineering supplies. Earl and his family moved to Spokane to begin his career as a physics and astronomy professor at Eastern Washington University in 1970. He is remembered by many for his public planetarium lectures and private stargazing parties. From an early age Earl was an avid woodsman, hunter, fisher and gardener. Name any river in the Northwest and Earl fished it. He harvested firewood, hunted wild game, picked huckleberries, collected edible mushrooms and speared frogs. Earl and his family enjoyed a cabin at Priest Lake for 30 years. Earl's life was shaped by his curiosity. He was a voracious reader, traveler, scientist and lifetime learner. He could teach complex topics to anyone, making the learning process enjoyable with his infectious humor and insight. Earl belonged to the scientific honor society Sigma Xi, the Wednesday Night Toastmaster's Club and Mutual Investors Club of Cheney, Washington, and St. Peter Catholic Church of Spokane, Washington. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill Forsman. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet (Dostert) Forsman; his four children, Kristi (Rex) Ross, Matthew Forsman, Nicholas Forsman and Ruby Siegel; his three grandsons Trevor (wife Betty) Forsman, Jacob Siegel and Calvin Ross; and his great granddaughter Kylynn Forsman. He is also survived by his siblings Dorothy Hutchisson, Teresa (Dave), Pete Forsman, Helen Wardian, Charlie Forsman and Theresa Forsman (Joe). The family extends their deep gratitude to Cancer Care Northwest and Hospice of Spokane for their expert and loving care of Earl. The viewing and graveside service (by invitation only due to COVID restrictions) will be coordinated through Heritage Funeral Home and Greenwood Cemetery.



