RILEY, Earla Earla (Spice) Riley, 76, of Spokane, WA, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 following an extended battle with cancer. Earla was born May 28, 1943 in Oil City, PA to Clinton and Thelma Shields. She met and married Carl Spice where they raised their three daughters in Hayden, ID. They later relocated to Texas. Following the death of Carl, she later married Bill Riley. After Bill's death, she moved to Spokane. Earla is preceded in death by her brothers Donald, Clarence, Virgil, Robert, Gerald, and Richard; sisters Pearl and Eleanor, daughter Carla Spice, and great-granddaughter, Kailie. She is survived by daughters, Karen (Randy) Rugg of Becket; MA, Sharon (Wayne) Skaufel of Spokane; grandson and primary care provider, Zachary Seamons; grandson Tyler Rugg; granddaughter Amanda (Josh) Bell, great-grandson, Jaykeb; sister Janet and many nieces, nephews, and extended friends and family. Earla enjoyed cooking, watching Jeopardy, playing bingo, and she was a terrific Scrabble player. A special thank you to Dr. Gourley and staff at MultiCare Rockwood Cancer Center. Per Earla's request, no services will be held.

