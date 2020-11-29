1/1
Earldeane L. MacKENZIE
MacKENZIE, Earldeane L. Earldeane L MacKenzie, a resident of Spokane, WA died November 14th, 2020. Deanie was born the 4th of 6 children to Earl and Dola Langlois in Seattle, WA. She lived in West Seattle and Burien, WA until she and her husband of 68 years moved to Spokane in 2015 to be closer to family. Deanie was kind and generous, her door and heart were welcoming to all. She had a contagious laugh and was easy to talk to. She was a marvelous cook, loved gardening, reading, and all crafts. She was renowned for her pies. Deanie is survived by her husband Russ; daughter P. MacKenzie Hawley (Kerry); son Russell MacKenzie (Candy); grandchildren Matt, Ryan and Megan Hawley, Kim Williams, and Katie MacKenzie. She had four great-grandchildren. She loved us all and we will miss her dearly. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Rockwood at Whitworth for their kindness at the end of Deanie's life. No services are scheduled at the present time.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
