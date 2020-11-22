1/3
Echo E. GEISSLER
1928 - 2020
GEISSLER, Echo E. (Age 92) Passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in Wilbur, WA, his home Davenport, WA. Edward and Lena (Miller) Geissler brought their youngest child into the family home in Odessa, WA on February 16, 1928. In 1941 the family moved to Davenport, WA when Echo was eight years old. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1946. Echo met his wife Phyllis Liggett, daughter of Ted and Mabel (Martin) Liggett from Spokane and were married on November 25, 1950 and lived north of Davenport on the family farm where they raised their family. He worked in Seattle for a while before coming back to Davenport to help run the family farm. In addition to a life of farming, he worked at NAPA and the Chevy Dealership in Davenport and in later years became a Lincoln County Reserve Deputy. Years later, following the passing of his wife, Echo married Ellen (Harms) Unis on July 7, 1984 and became step-father to Richard and Brian and their subsequent families. Echo enjoyed building and racing powered tethered cars and airplanes, bowling leagues and hunting. He was a member of the Larene Ladies (and men) Club, North Star Grange and an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church. Echo was a respected and outstanding member of the Davenport community. Echo is survived by his wife Ellen; his daughter Lorri Tiemann and son Terry Geissler; step children Richard and Brian and their families, who will all miss him and his sense of humor and generosity every day. Also eight grandchildren and their spouses/partners who gave him 15 great-grandkids, whom he loved and enjoyed being around and hearing about. They were his pride and joy. Echo is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyllis; son Lynn Geissler; and great-granddaughter Cicely Tiemann; sister Wardine Hokanson; brother Wayne Geissler. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring of 2021. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made at NWSIDS.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com for the Geissler family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the family.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
