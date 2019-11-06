Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddward Melvin WADSWORTH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WADSWORTH, Eddward Melvin Eddward Melvin Wadsworth, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 31 years, his children Bruce Wadsworth (Julie) of Mead, WA, Cindy Arora (Sandeep) of Redmond, WA, Keith Wadsworth (Pamela) of Libby, MT, his stepdaughter Laura Gregory of Gainesville, GA, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters Marilyn Chisholm of Missoula, MT and Darlene Steffani (Ron) of Ashland, OR. He joins in heaven his parents, Richard and Pauline Wadsworth, and his brother, Raymond Wadsworth, of Great Falls, MT. Eddward was born on November 10, 1940 in Great Falls, MT. He was raised on a farm, working closely with his family to produce wheat. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School, College of Great Falls (B.A. in Mathematics) and University of Montana (M.A. in Mathematics). He worked as a programmer and systems analyst in the computer field for various companies including Boeing, State of Montana, and Hitachi Data Systems. His real love, developed over many years, was Jesus. Eddward became licensed and ordained as a minister for the Foursquare Church and was an associate pastor for nearly a decade. In retirement he volunteered on the prayer team for the Healing Rooms in Spokane, WA. Eddward and Marilyn traveled and toured the country for four years in their RV before settling down in Spokane in 2008. He loved his family, friends, and his Lord. He was always ready with a joke or a Bible verse to share (sometimes both). He had a sweet tooth, a sense of humor even as he battled leukemia, and a big laugh that will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:30 at Living Stone Church, 14011 N. Little Spokane Drive, Spokane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Stone Church or Healing Rooms Ministries International.

