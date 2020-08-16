1/2
Edgar Alva "Red" LONG
1950 - 2020
LONG, Edgar Alva "Red" Edgar (Red) Alva Long was born on October 27, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri and passed away surrounded by his family on August 10, 2020. Ed spent his school years in Goddard, Kansas, and remained lifelong friends with many of his classmates. He graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in education and taught high school business classes and coached basketball and football. Ed made a career change in 1978 and began working in the crop insurance industry. This resulted in many moves over the next 43 years. He retained many loyal friends from these experiences. He retired from Northwest Farm Credit Services in 2016, however, as was his pattern, his friendships remained. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 49 years , Gail (Tedder) Long; his children, Jeremy (Nikki) Long, Jarrod (Tara) Long, and Janel (Chris) Henjum. He is also survived by seven beloved granddaughters: Corinna Peden, Carissa Peden (Ben Marks), and Kylie Long; Elle Long, Claire Long, and Adeline Long; and Eliza Irland. He is survived by his brother Ralph (Janet) Long and their children Dawn (Sam) Choura and Brett Long. He is also survived by the large and exuberant Tedder family which he embraced with enthusiasm. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Anna Marie (Gibson) Long. Ed and his family enjoyed exploring the Pacific Northwest after their move from the Kansas City area in 1992. He loved to travel and his trips to Ireland and Italy with Gail and Tedder family members were a highlight. He was a dedicated Bloomsday runner and never passed up a chance to take walks with his family (challenging them to races along the way). He grew up around race horses and enjoyed introducing his children to his love of animals. Ed proudly attended his childrens' and grandgirls' activities, including sporting events, music concerts, and plays. He loved playing his guitar for his grandgirls. This usually resulted in sing alongs and laughter. Ed and his shop dogs made birdhouses for his grandgirls and looked forward to seeing the artistic painted designs they placed on the houses. Ed was an avid fan of the Wichita State University Shockers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the St. Louis Blues, and the Kansas City Royals. No memorial service is planned at this time because of the pandemic. If desired, please consider a donation in his honor to: International Essential Tremor Foundation (www.Essential Tremor.org), or Red Bucket Equine Rescue (https://redbucketrescue.org/make-a-difference/). Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane
4305 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-8558
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 16, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Moberly
August 16, 2020
Ed and I went to college together and also I were room mates. He was my best friend through school and will be truly missed. Prayers for the family and he will be truly missed! Greg Foster
Greg Foster
