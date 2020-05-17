JONES, Edith C. Edith C. Jones, 97, of Newport died peacefully on May 9, 2020 in Newport at River Mountain Village with family close. She was born April 5, 1923 in Reardan, WA to Charles and Letha Stubbs. Edith's school years were spent in Davenport, WA. She graduated from WSC (now WSU) in Pullman in 1945 with a degree in home economics education. GO COUGS! Following college graduation, she married Gaylord. They resided in Ellensburg for a few years and then moved to Pend Oreille County (Flowery Trail Rd) in 1949, then to a ranch in Cusick. In 1963 they built a home in Dalkena on the river where Edith resided until 2014. Her most recent residence has been River Mountain Village where she received wonderful, friendly, professional, compassionate care for six years. She enjoyed her lengthy teaching career in Cusick and Newport, retiring at age 55. Her students learned not only subject matter, but also valuable lessons of how to live their lives to become responsible, caring people in the community. She and Gaylord travelled to Europe on a "farm tour", Hawaii, Texas, and Florida and spent many winters and developed many new friendships in their home at Saguaro Court in Yuma, AZ. Edith was a longtime Gonzaga fan don't interrupt her during a game! Edith is survived by daugters Bonnie (Randy) Carstens of Newport; Dixie (Neil) Carman of Thompson Falls, MT; one granddaughter Nykolee (Mike) Battles of Thompson Falls and two great-grandsons Ryan and Tyler Battles. Also survived by a sister, Gail Hink of Hermitage, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord, in 2004, a special grandson, Nathan Carstens, and a brother. There will be no services as per her request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Cusick Dollars for Scholars c/o Bev Ives 1501 Flowery Trail Road, Usk, WA 99180. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.