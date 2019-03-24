Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith F. OTTO. View Sign

OTTO, Edith F. (Age 91) Passed away peace-fully on March 14, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Edith was born June 13, 1927 in Park Rapids, Minnesota, she was the first of nine children to Andrew and Florence Koch. It was in Little Fork, Minnesota where she met and married the love of her life, Fred Otto on June 24, 1948 where they began their family. In October of 1953, the family moved and settled in Spokane, WA where they put down roots for the next 64 years. Mom enjoyed being a housewife, the outdoors, gardening and loved to craft. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, knitting, needlepoint, cross-stitch, embroidery, quilting, and it seemed as though her hands were never idle, as she surprised many family members every Christmas with her crafts as presents. But her failing eyesight finally put her hands to rest, so she turned to being an extra pair of hands for her daughter. After Dad passed away on March 1, 2017, Mom became ill in August of 2017. After spending four weeks in a rehab facility, she was able to finally move back home thanks to her grand-daughter in-law Bobbie Summers and her family, who sold their home and moved into Mom's home to care for her full time. For the next 15 months mom enjoyed the love of Brian and Bobbies family and their adventures outdoors to the back yard and garden. She had a good time teaching "the kids" how to can many vegetables and even taught them how to slice and put up sauerkraut. Edith was preceded in death by her father, mother, her husband of 68 years Fred, son Danny, brother Roger, and sisters Hazel and Beverly. Edith is survived by her daughter Katherine (Bill) Summers, three grandsons Robert (Kerry) Summers, Mark (Kim) Summers, Brian (Bobbie) Summers, 10 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grand-children, brother Lloyd, sisters Ruby, Dorothy, Donna, Connie, and numerous nieces and nephews. At Edith's request there will be no services.

