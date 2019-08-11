|
HENDRIX, Edith M. (Age 89) Edith M. Hendrix, of Spokane, WA beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born in Ruff, Washington on July 30, 1929. Edith was a woman who loved being a grandma, playing the slots and was an avid fan of the Mariners. She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses: Ethel and Dale Russell of Deer Park, Elaine and Tim Chapman of Spokane, Laurie and Rob Herzog of Spokane; her three sons: Jake and wife Donna Hendrix of Spokane, Donnie Hendrix of Spokane, Randy Hendrix of Kent; daughter-in-law Patty Hendrix of Spokane; fourth-son Chip Cornwell whoyes, mother is still here; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and two grand-pugs; sisters Shirley Bower and Luella Fish; her brother Larry Bower; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Samuel Don Hendrix of 58 years, her mother and father, three brothers and three sisters. We love you Mom!! We will miss you AND your fried chicken!! A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 20th at 10:00 a.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division. Interment will follow at Spokane Memorial Gardens,5909 S. Cheney-Spokane Road. The Family would like to thank the Staff at Regency at Northpointe. To leave an online condolence to Edith's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019