Edith Marie RUSCH
RUSCH, Edith Marie (Age 96) Edith Rusch, 96, went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020. Edith was born May 26, 1924 in Evansville, Minnesota. She grew up in Spokane on Moran Prairie, attended Moran Elementary, and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. She was the second youngest of eight children. Edith worked at Anthony, Baker and Burns as an executive secretary for Mr. Baker for many years. In 1948 she married Harold, the love of her life. Edith was a faithful member of First Nazarene Church where she was a kindergarten Sunday School teacher for 55 years. Edith is survived by her husband Harold, daughter Karren, son Steve (Annette), grandchildren: Jennifer (James), Jeff, Levi (Cory), Aaron (Joanna), Katelyn (Eric) and great-granddaughters Fiona and Gwen. Edith will always be remembered as a caring, faithful, intelligent, organized, and sweet to all those around her. Also, known for her famous Christmas cookies. Memorial service will be held at Spokane First Nazarene Church. 9004 N. Country Homes Blvd., on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
