VANDERLINDE, Edith Mary "Edo" September 6, 1924 - April 3, 2020 Edith Mary VanDerLinde slipped away in her sleep at the age of 95 after a brief illness in Spokane, WA. "Edo", as her friends knew her, was born September 6, 1924 to Italian immigrants Pablo and Vincenza Bonci in Pocatello Idaho. She was the youngest of three children with her brother Joseph and sister Emelia. Edo graduated from Pocatello High School in 1942 and went on to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. She also played the accordion and was an accomplished musician in a band called "Shorty and His All Girl Band". Shortly after graduating, she met Harold "Van" a handsome Army Air Corps flight student at a bowling alley and he followed her home. With her father's blessing, the chance encounter evolved into a 67 year adventure. They traveled with the military during WWII and were stationed at airbases in Colorado and California. Following military service, Van graduated from Idaho State College of Pharmacy and together they moved to Spokane to open a pharmacy. Edo assisted in buying for the pharmacy and also began investing in real estate. She was most proud to be a stay-at-home mom and raising her four children was the focus of her life. Edo adored children and loved being a "room mother" at Browne Elementary School in her children's classrooms. She was the "fun" mom and everyone wanted to play at their house. She was very active throughout her life. She loved being involved with bridge club, garden club, and Downriver golf course ladies club. Edith was an avid golfer, walker, and great cook. She was a practicing Catholic and active parishioner at St. Charles church under Monsignor O'Conner's leadership. In 1969 they purchased a cabin at Reflection Lake and spent many happy times there building memories with family and friends. Every occasion became a reason to have lots of Italian food, wine and conversation. There was never a shortage of good food and laughter in the home. Everyone loved being around Edo's vivacious personality, beautiful smile and quick wit. She had a great sense of humor, loved entertaining and generally was the life of the party. Edo joins her parents, her husband Van, brother Joe, sister Mil (Andy) and her son Larry in heaven. She is survived by her children: son Paul (Dani), daughters Cindy and Milisa (Robert); daughter-in-law Judy; niece Joyce; grandchildren Aaron (Nohnie), Scot, Laura and Tyler; three great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Appropriately, we will celebrate her life with an Italian dinner at a later date. Her spirit will live on through her fun-filled legacy. Family would like to thank Fairwood Assisted Living for their loving caregivers/nursing staff and high quality of care.

