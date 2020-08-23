WATNE, Edith V. "Edi" (Age 98) Edi Watne passed away on July 13, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1922 in Mose, North Dakota to Joseph and Bina Leir. When she was 20, Edi moved to Seattle and never looked back. In 1945 she married Ernest Watne at Ft Lewis, WA. They were members of Queen Anne Lutheran Church and had one daughter. In 2007 she moved to Spokane to be near her daughter. She lived with her for 12 years before living at Riverview Terrace and at Home Share, where she was lovingly taken care of by Chuck and Toni Foster until her death. Edi was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie and a step-grandson, Austin. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Jerry), grandchildren, Erin (Doug), Justin (Amy), Bethany, Jon (Jeanie) and Teresa, plus seven great-grandchildren. She was a beautiful person and loved by all who knew her. She is at peace in heaven with her Lord and Savior. A memorial service will be held in Seattle at a later time.



