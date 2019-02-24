Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna F. ROBAR. View Sign

ROBAR, Edna F. (Age 97) Edna went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Spokane. Edna was born October 18, 1921 in Lind, WA to John and Lydia Roth. She graduated from Lind High School in 1938. After high school Edna attended Kinman Business College and worked a brief time at what is now Fairchild Air Force Base. She married Melvin Robar on November 8, 1946 in Spokane. They were married for 58 years. After marriage Edna remained a housewife while raising two sons. Edna was the last remaining charter member of Northwood Presbyterian Church where she had many lifelong friends. She spent many years doing volunteer work at Holy Family Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, and her three siblings; William Roth (Seattle), Leonard Roth (Lind) and Betty Schafer (Spokane). Edna is survived by her two sons, Ronald Robar (Karen) of Portland, OR and Scott Robar (Merilee) of Spokane; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one niece and one nephew. Viewing and visitation for Mrs. Robar will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2nd at Northwood Presbyterian Church, 6721 N. Monroe in Spokane, WA 99208. The family wishes to thank the owners and staff of Aspen Quality Care for the wonderful love, devotion and care they provided for Mom during her final four years. Also, thank you to Hospice of Spokane for their care and guidance during Mom's last few days. Memorial contributions may be made to Northwood Presbyterian Church, 6721 N. Monroe, Spokane, WA 99208 or Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202.

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

